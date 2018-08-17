Man, daughter die in accident

PAKPATTAN: A man and his daughter died in a collision between two motorcycles on Thursday.

Ashiq Hussain of Muhammadpur Mahniwala and his three-year-old daughter Sughran Bibi were moving on a motorcycle. Near Bonga Hayyat, another motorcycle driven by Muhammad Arshad of Chak 13/SP hit them. As a result, Ashiq Hussain and his daughter died on the spot. Arshad, his wife Sugharan Bibi, daughter Fatima Bibi, 5, and two others sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital.

3 INJURED IN ROOF COLLAPSE: Three people got injuries when a roof collapsed on Thursday. Zubir Abbassi of Mohalla Shaheedi Bazaar, Irfan Abbasi and Tahir Abbasi sustained critical injuries when their roof fell on them. They were rushed to DHQ hospital Pakpattan.