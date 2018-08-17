Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Top Story

August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan, India DGMOs make hotline contact

RAWALPINDI: Hotline contact was made between Pakistan and Indian Director General of Military operations (DGMOs) on Thursday. Both DGMOs felicitated each other on Independence Day.

Both sides expressed general satisfaction over the situation along the LoC and WB since their communication on 29th May, 2018 for reinvigorating ceasefire agreement. However, DGMO Pakistan raised concern over Indian violations and deliberately targeting innocent civilians which had resulted into 4 Shahadats and 32 injuries including sniping of 8 individuals since 29th May, 2018 especially in broad daylight on 15-16 Aug, 2018 in Leepa sector. It was conveyed that such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LoC, says an ISPR press release. DGMO Pakistan also expressed concern over unusual movements of weapons and forces along LoC and cautioned Indian DGMO over any provocation which had the potential to vitiate the environment along LoC. Indian DGMO assured that no such move had taken place.

Indian allegation of infiltration and abetment of terrorism along the LoC were strongly rejected and Indian DGMO was informed that effective measures are in place and no such presence or movement has been observed by Pakistani forces. However, if any actionable intelligence is available, the same may be shared for investigation.

DGMO Pakistan expressed commitment to peace, however, indicated that if such aggressive actions continue same will be effectively responded which will have detrimental effects on peace and tranquility along the LoC.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post