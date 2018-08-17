Stags move up in Tauseef Cricket

LAHORE: Stags Club qualified into the 2nd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat Cantt Gymkhana by 15 runs at the Stags Ground. Scores: Stags Club 240/9 in 40 overs (Zeeshan Ali 63, Umer Butt 25, M Noman 21, Rizwan Siddique 30, Ghulam Haider 36, Kamran Afzal 28, M Hassan 4/50, Ahmed AKram 2/33). Cantt Gymkhana 225 all out in 37.5 overs (Jameel Aslam 64, M Asad 41, Sultan 37, Ahmed Akram 20, Saad Jameel 17, M Ihsan 2/47, Kamran Afzal 2/34, Zafar Gohar 2/36).