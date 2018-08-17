Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

U-19 Cricket 9th round begins today

LAHORE: The ninth round of the Inter Region U-19 One-day Cricket Tournament 2018-19 will roll into action on Friday at the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Karachi. Four Group A matches will be played at the twin cities while the Group B matches of the same numbers will be played at Karachi. At the end of the eighth round Islamabad and Peshawar were leading their respective groups in the points table with 12 points each and five and six wins respectively. Lahore Region Whites and Bahawalpur were at the bottom of their tables with just one and two points respectively.

