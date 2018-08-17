Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Sports

AFP
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China’s Zhenye out of Asiad with ankle injury

SHANGHAI: Chinese sprinter and medal hope Xie Zhenye said Thursday that he is not taking part in the Asian Games because of an ankle injury, just two days before they open.

The 24-year-old set a new Chinese record over 200m of 20.16sec in May to underline his electric form heading into the Games in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang.Xie was also expected to push friend and rival Su Bingtian all the way in the 100m for Games gold and the unofficial title of China’s fastest man.

But with the Games opening on Saturday, Xie wrote on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter: “The path of life is always bumpy and looks like this time I’m not that lucky person.“After long-term research and discussion, we decided I’m not going to this Asian Games out of long-term considerations.”

Xie, who ran 9.97sec in the 100m in June to set a new China record — which was swiftly bettered by Su — added that he was “very sorry” and posted a doctor’s letter confirming a right-ankle injury. Reports in Chinese media said that Xie suffered the problem at the London Diamond League meeting last month.

Xie had also been scheduled to race in the 4x100m relay in Indonesia so his absence is a blow to him personally and to China’s hopes on the track.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post