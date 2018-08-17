Sainz replaces Alonso at McLaren

LONDON: Spaniard Carlos Sainz will drive for McLaren in next season’s Formula One championship, filling the vacuum left by the retirement of Fernando Alonso, the team announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old — son of the legendary Rally driver who bears the same name — has signed a “multi-year deal” with McLaren. He is presently 11th in the championship this year driving for Renault.

Sainz, who in almost four years on the circuit has yet to feature on the podium, said he had been eyeing a seat at McLaren for a while.

Sainz, whose best overall finish in the championship is ninth in the 2017 season with 54 points, said it is special to be following in the footsteps of his 37-year-old compatriot and two-time world champion Alonso. Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said the team had been looking at Sainz as a potential recruit for some time.

Alonso announced he would be retiring from Formula One on Tuesday once the chequered flag has come down on the final race of this season.He had become increasingly disenchanted with the once dominant McLaren’s failure to rediscover their competitiveness. Whilst he left the door slightly ajar about a return his focus is on new challenges largely thought to be the Indy Car circuit in the United States.