Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Sports

AFP
August 17, 2018

Kehrer signs deal with PSG

PARIS: Germany Under-21 defender Thilo Kehrer completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday by signing a five-year contract, the French champions announced.

“I could not imagine a better club to push my development and achieve my goals,” Kehrer was quoted as saying on the PSG website.The rising German star is PSG’s second signing of the summer after veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

“Several big clubs were chasing his (Kehrer’s) signature, and he chose Paris Saint-Germain to continue his climb through the ranks of European football,” said PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaif.

“This transfer is in keeping with our policy of producing, and attracting, the talented stars of tomorrow, with the aim of helping them improve alongside great and experienced players.” Schalke announced on Sunday that they had agreed to sell the 21-year-old to PSG for a reported fee of 37 million euros ($42.3 million). “The economic dimension of this transfer and the desire of Thilo to accept the PSG offer moved us to support this transfer,” said Schalke’s director of sport Christian Heidel.

Kehrer, who has yet to make his senior Germany debut, was part of the German team which won the Under-21 European championships last month and played 27 Bundesliga matches last year for Schalke.

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

