Fri August 17, 2018
Agencies
August 17, 2018

Tamim excited to work with McKenzie

DHAKA: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal said that the influence of new batting coach Neil Mckenzie is likely to help him a lot in the future with the batsman already reaping few rewards.

Tamim was the mainstay of Bangladesh’s batting in the limited-overs version in the Caribbean after their debacle in the two-match Test series.“Sometimes when you are going through a rough phase lot of negativity start creeping into your head,” Tamim said in an interview. “At that point you can lose your focus and forget to concentrate on your own strength and areas that had helped you earn success earlier. You need someone to remind you during that lean phase your areas of strength [batting] so that you can make a turn around and it can either come from within or from someone in the dressing room [like Mckenzie],” he added.

Neil McKenzie, former South Africa batsman, joined Bangladesh in the West Indies as the batting consultant after the Test series. The 42-year old, who has represented South Africa in 124 matches, took over from Thilan Samaraweera as batting consultant and will be available until the World Cup next year. “I am personally excited to work with Neil McKenzie. He has already said things that will make me 5 to 10 percent better. I hope to take the most out of his time as Bangladesh’s batting coach,” said Tamim.

