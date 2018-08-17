Ailing Djokovic reaches third round

CINCINNATI: Serbian Novak Djokovic battled stomach issues to beat Adrian Mannarino and reach the third round on Wednesday in Cincinnati.

The Wimbledon champion called for the doctor during the second set but put aside his discomfort to progress 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 over the Frenchman before rain halted afternoon play for nearly three hours.

Fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov launched his title defence with a 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 win over Mischa Zverev, the Bulgarian belting 33 winners in a match that started late. Marin Cilic, the 2016 men’s champion, beat Romanian Marius Copil 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, but third-seeded Alexander Zverev, younger brother of Mischa, was upset 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 by Dutch veteran Robin Haase.

Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson beat Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 while Canadian Milos Raonic advanced over Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 6-3, 7-5.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka continued his return after knee surgery a year ago, beating Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-4. Nick Kyrgios shook off a dismal second set to beat Croatian Borna Coric 7-6 (7/1), 0-6, 6-3. The Australian, who petulantly smacked a ball into the stands as he unravelled in the second set, pulled himself together to set up a meeting with either South Korean Chung Hyeon or Argentinals Juan Martin del Potro, whose scheduled match never got underway. The women’s draw took a beating, where world number one Simona Halep’s was still battling when rain halted play.

The top-seeded Romanian stood 4-6, 6-3, 3-3 against Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic when storms rolled in to bring the night session to an end on a day that had already seen one three-hour rain delay.

Halep had regained some momentum after falling two breaks down in the third set, with both women taking medical timeouts. Halep was just one of the top women to run into trouble in the combined WTA and ATP Masters hardcourt tournament — the last major tuneup for the US Open.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza, playing for the first time since losing in the second round of her Wimbledon title defense, fell 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Lesia Tsurenko. Second seed Caroline Wozniacki, however, retired with a left knee injury after surrendering the first set 6-4 to Kiki Bertens.

ATP and WTA Cincinnati results (x denotes seeding): Men 2nd rd: Milos Raonic (CAN) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-3, 7-5

Novak Djokovic (SRB x10) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x5) bt Mischa Zverev (GER) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

Robin Haase (NED) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x3) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Pablo Carre Busta (ESP x13) bt Bradley Klahn (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 7-5, 6-4

Marin Cilic (CRO x7) bt Marius Copil (ROU) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4

Kevin Anderson (RSA x6) bt Chardy (FRA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2

David Goffin (BEL x11) bt Benoet Paire (FRA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Nick Kyrgios (AUS x15) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6 (7/1), 0-6, 6-3

MÃ¡rton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Guillermo (ESP) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-5

Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-4, 6-4

Women 2nd rd

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x16) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7-5, 6-3

Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-2, 6-0

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x7) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Angelique Kerber (GER x4) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Madison Keys (USA x13) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-2, 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x9) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Elise Mertens (BEL x15) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1)

Sloane Stephens (USA x3) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3, 6-2

Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-1, 6-3

Kiki Bertens (NED) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2) 6-4, retired.