Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Pak rugby team gears up for Asiad

LAHORE: Pakistan rugby sevens team is gearing up in Lahore for Asian Games to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In this regard Pakistan Rugby Union Services Manager Syed Moazzam Ali Shah said on Thursday that Pakistan team will leave on for Asian Games on August 27. Twelve top Asian teams including Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, China will feature in the games. Pakistan are in a pool having Hong Kong, China and Thailand.

Pakistan will play their first match on August 30 against Hong Kong, 2nd on the same day against Thailand and the third match is on August 31 against China. Pool matches will be played on September 1 and Pakistan team announced for the event includes Kashif Khawaja (Captain), Ahmed Waseem, Shoaib Akhtar, Nasir Mehmood, M Harron, Musadiq Altaf, M Waqas, Faisal Aslam, Ali Shahid, Khalid Hussain Bhatti, M Afzal and Daud Gill, Shakeel Ahmed Malik Head coach & Manager, Dr Mohsin Physio of team.Pakistan team head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik said “we have a very good last event. And the team is gearing up good. We have three days before the camp ends.”

