Muzarabani takes indefinite break from Int’l cricket

HARARE: In a major setback to Zimbabwe cricket, promising young pacer Blessing Muzarabani has decided to take an indefinite break from cricket with immediate effect, the 21-year old announced on Thursday.

This development means that the lanky pacer has made ‘himself unavailable’ for Zimbabwe’s forthcoming tours of South Africa and Bangladesh in September and November. Muzarabani mentioned that he is looking to enhance his career and as a result, plans to move to England. “I wish my former team mates and Zimbabwe Cricket all the very best for the future,” said Muzarbani. “I have been honoured to represent my country but feel this is an appropriate time for me to pursue other challenges both personally and professionally.”

Muzarabani, known for his raw pace and hitting the deck hard, has featured in 18 One-Day Internationals, 6 T20Is and one Test so far. In the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan where the hosts were whitewashed 0-5, pacer wasn’t at his best, picking up just two wickets in four matches. Prior to that, Muzarabani was the leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe with five scalps in the Tri-series involving Australia and Pakistan.