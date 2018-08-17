Gor Mahia, Everton friendly in Nov

NAIROBI: Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia will play a friendly against English Premier League side Everton in November in a match organised by the clubs’ shared sponsor, officials said. Everton beat Gor Mahia 2-1 when the two clubs met last year during a friendly played as part of the English club’s first ever visit to East Africa.

Gor Mahia, who hope to retain the Kenyan national league title, are on a winning streak and currently top their group in the CAF Confederation Cup. Kenya-based sports betting company SportPesa, which sponsors Everton, organised a seven-team mini-tournament of its East African teams in June, which was won by Gor Mahia, earning the side the opportunity to play the English friendly.