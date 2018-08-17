Fri August 17, 2018
World

AFP
August 17, 2018

EU hits back at Italy govt over bridge disaster comments

BRUSSELS: The European Union pushed back Thursday against Italy‘s populist government over the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa, saying that it had given Rome billions of euros to fix infrastructure.

The riposte came after Italy‘s hardline eurosceptic Interior Minister Matteo Salvini accused Brussels in the wake of the disaster that killed 38 people of prioritising budgets over safety.“It is very human to look for somebody to blame, when terrible accident happens as #Genova. Still, good to look at facts,” EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Twitter.

He said that in the seven years from 2014 to 2020 Italy was set to receive 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) for roads and trains, 12 billion euros in so-called structural funds to help poorer regions, and had been given the green light to receive 8.5 billion euros in national spending.

The European Commission — the powerful executive arm of the 28-nation European Union — said Italy had repeatedly benefitted from Brussels being prepared to relax its budgetary rules.

“In respect of the terrible nature of things that have happened, that’s all we have been saying until now. However we think the time has come to make a few things clear,” commission spokesman Christian Spahr told a daily briefing.

A European Commission statement said that it would “not engage in any political finger pointing”.Far-right leader Salvini, who is also co-deputy prime minister, had however firmly pointed the finger at Brussels over the disaster, even as wider attention turned towards the company responsible for the bridge.

“If external commitments stop us spending money that we need for the safety of schools and motorways, we have to ask ourselves whether to respect these commitments or put the safety of Italians first. Obviously, I choose the second option,” Salvini said on Tuesday.

