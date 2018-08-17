Somali president names new military chief in security services revamp

MOGADISHU: Somalia on Thursday named a new military supreme commander, a deputy head of intelligence services and ahead of presidential security as part of a revamp of security forces to better tackle the Islamist militant threat.

Diplomats worry that without strong, corruption-free security forces, al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants could be reinvigorated, destabilising the region and offering a safe haven to other jihadist groups including Islamic State.

State-run radio said President Mohamed Abdullahi had appointed Dahir Adan Ilmi as the commander of the Somali National Army, Fahad Yasin as deputy director of the National Intelligence Security Agency. No reason was given for the changes.

But the Horn of Africa country has been striving to overhaul its security forces, especially the army, that have drawn accusations of corruption from Somalia´s international donors.