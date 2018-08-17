Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

World

REUTERS
August 17, 2018

China-linked cyberattacks likelyas Malaysia reviews projects

KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese state-sponsored hackers may be targeting companies and state agencies in Malaysia as it looks to review several major projects linked to China´s Belt and Road Initiative, cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc. said on Wednesday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who took power after an election win in May, will be in China on Friday seeking to renegotiate and possibly cancel billions of dollars worth of Chinese-invested projects authorised by his predecessor, Najib Razak. China´s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), unveiled in 2013, aims to develop a network of land and sea links with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

FireEye said it had found indications that cyber espionage activities were increasing throughout Southeast Asia, as China-based groups and others sought to gain information on BRI projects and deals. Malaysia´s recent political changes and its reassessment of China-backed projects put it at heightened risk of such activity, FireEye´s head of global intelligence operations, Sandra Joyce, told a media briefing. “Malaysia is looking more and more like a typical target of Chinese state-sponsored cyber activity,” she said.

“As Chinese investments continue to be scrutinized, that is going to be a motivator for groups . . . to gain more intelligence and information on the future of these projects.”

The Malaysian prime minister´s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesman for the foreign ministry declined to comment. China opposes all forms of hacking, its foreign ministry told Reuters in a statement. “China is a resolute protector of internet security, and advocates that the international community should jointly face internet security threats via dialogue and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit,” it added. Joyce said Malaysian targets could include any company or agency involved in a $20-billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project. The 688-km (428-mile) project, linking Malaysia´s west coast with ports in the east, has been suspended pending discussions over pricing and graft allegations.

Mahathir´s government also halted work on two projects worth more than $2.3 billion awarded to the China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau.

