Imprisoned Lula registers presidential candidacy

BRASÍLIA: Imprisoned leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva´s unlikely bid for Brazil´s presidency took a big step forward Wednesday with the formal registration of his candidacy in the capital Brasilia.

About 10,000 red-clad Workers´ Party faithful marched on the Supreme Electoral Court, where top Lula allies did the paperwork to name the two term ex-president, now in jail for corruption, as their champion in Brazil´s October election. “I registered my candidacy for the presidency of the republic..., certain that I can do a lot to pull Brazil from one of its worst crises in history,” Lula, who leads in the polls, declared in a letter released to the party. The gesture shook up an already wildly unpredictable contest which features a former army captain who praises Brazil´s past dictatorship and an environmental campaigner among the other frontrunners.

“Today is a very important date. We came here to register comrade Lula´s candidacy, despite those who didn´t want it to happen,” said Gleisi Hoffmann, head of the Workers´ Party founded by Lula, after she emerged from court brandishing the official registration paper.