Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

World

AFP
August 17, 2018

Imprisoned Lula registers presidential candidacy

BRASÍLIA: Imprisoned leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva´s unlikely bid for Brazil´s presidency took a big step forward Wednesday with the formal registration of his candidacy in the capital Brasilia.

About 10,000 red-clad Workers´ Party faithful marched on the Supreme Electoral Court, where top Lula allies did the paperwork to name the two term ex-president, now in jail for corruption, as their champion in Brazil´s October election. “I registered my candidacy for the presidency of the republic..., certain that I can do a lot to pull Brazil from one of its worst crises in history,” Lula, who leads in the polls, declared in a letter released to the party. The gesture shook up an already wildly unpredictable contest which features a former army captain who praises Brazil´s past dictatorship and an environmental campaigner among the other frontrunners.

“Today is a very important date. We came here to register comrade Lula´s candidacy, despite those who didn´t want it to happen,” said Gleisi Hoffmann, head of the Workers´ Party founded by Lula, after she emerged from court brandishing the official registration paper.

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

