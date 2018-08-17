Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
AFP
August 17, 2018

US ex-spymaster says Trump colluded with Russia

WASHINGTON: America’s former top spy has alleged he was stripped of his security clearance in a bid by President Donald Trump to scare critics and stymie an investigation into ties with Russia.

In a searing opinion article published in the New York Times on Thursday, ex-CIA director John Brennan said Trump’s decision to remove his security clearance was politically motivated.“Mr. Trump clearly has become more desperate to protect himself and those close to him,” said Brennan, seeing “an attempt to scare into silence others who might dare to challenge him.”

Brennan, who was until January 2017 the guardian of America’s most closely held secrets, stridently dismissed Trump’s claims that his campaign did not work with Russia to win the 2016 election.

“Mr. Trump’s claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash,” he said.“The only questions that remain are whether the collusion that took place constituted criminally liable conspiracy, whether obstruction of justice occurred to cover up any collusion or conspiracy, and how many members of ‘Trump Incorporated’ attempted to defraud the government by laundering and concealing the movement of money into their pockets.”

Even by the standards of angry Trump-era criticism, Brennan’s words represent an unprecedented attack by America’s normally hush-hush spooks on a political leader. Earlier, Trump revoked the security clearance of John Brennan, and warned several other prominent critics they too risk being blacklisted.

In a highly unusually directive, Trump claimed that Brennan — a former station chief in Riyadh who rose to lead the formidable spy agency — had become “erratic.”Brennan is a frequent Trump critic. Just hours before Trump issued the edict, the former CIA chief had accused the Republican leader of failing “to live up to minimum standards of decency, civility, & probity.”

And after Trump‘s surprise decision was made public at a White House briefing, Brennan quickly hit back, accusing the president of trying to curb free speech in a “politically motivated” action that he said should “gravely worry all Americans.”

