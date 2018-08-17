Saudi forces arrest armed ‘extremist’

RIYADH: Saudi forces have arrested a heavily armed “extremist” after wounding him in an exchange of gunfire in the kingdom’s conservative central heartland, the interior ministry said early Thursday. The man had embraced the Islamic State group’s “ideology” and was found to be in possession of a machine gun, a pistol and multiple rounds of ammunition, the ministry said in a statement. The man in Al-Bukhariya city was also wearing what appeared to be an explosives-laden belt, state-run Al-Ekhbariya television reported. The incident comes as the kingdom prepares to host the annual hajj pilgrimage from August 19-24.