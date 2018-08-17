Fri August 17, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 17, 2018

After #MeToo, Hollywood women seize power behind TV camera

LOS ANGELES: When writer and producer Stacy Rukeyser suggested featuring a female venture capitalist looking for a husband on the Lifetime television drama “Unreal,” network executives asked if she could turn the character into someone with “a much more traditional, demure sense of femininity.”

“I got the request ´do you think we could change it? Maybe she could be a kindergarten teacher,´” Rukeyser said at a recent Producers Guild of America conference. She resisted and she prevailed.

Like her, an increasing number of women in Hollywood, boosted by the #MeToo movement, are starting to exert influence behind the TV camera and to break on-screen stereotypes. Nearly a year into the #MeToo movement, networks are mandating women in the director´s chair, studios are running mentoring programs, and actresses are insisting on producing roles to have more control, according to early evidence and interviews with more than a dozen industry players.

“We are amplifying the voices that have never been allowed to soar in our culture,” said Melissa Silverstein, founder and publisher of the Women and Hollywood blog. “That is going to make our culture, our TV shows, our movies, better and stronger and more relevant.

“#MeToo and the Time´s Up campaign emerged in response to accusations of sexual harassment and abuse by powerful men in Hollywood starting last October. But it also spotlighted the lack of women shaping female characters and storylines.

