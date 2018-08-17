Teachers training programme

Rawalpindi: More than fifty school teachers are participating in a four-day teachers training programme at E-Library, Rawalpindi, says a press release.

Ms Rubab Zahra, programme officer (PITB) delivered the lecture to the teachers. Moreover, she said that the facility of smart board provided to the Punjab schools , should be brought under immediate use to meet the needs of time and participants were given practical training of computer using modern techniques.

Sher Afzal Malik welcomed and briefed participants about services and different resources of e library. Aamir Iqbal (DEO) greatly praised PITB head, Dr Umer Saif and Director Kashif farooq for organising such informative program and hoped to arrange such activities in future.