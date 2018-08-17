AIOU joins concept of ‘Green Pakistan’

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) joined the nation promoting the concept of ‘Green Pakistan’, by planting a number of saplings of fruit trees at its main premise.

The monsoon plantation’s drive was undertaken in collaboration with Punjab Forest Department and Friends of Environment, Islamabad (An NGO).

The saplings were planted by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui along with senior officials of the University.

The University will maintain its regular practice taking part in the nation-wide campaign, making the country clean and beautiful, said Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating the drive.

It also aimed at motivating the youth to help in developing pollution free environment, he added.

The VC announced that the university’s 44 regional offices will be undertaking similar tree-plantation drive.

The event was arranged by the University’s agriculture department (Horticulture section). The Punjab Forest Department has provided 500 saplings of fruits to the University to involve its students and academic staff in the campaign.

Divisional Forest Officer, Rawalpindi Abid Hussain Gondal thanked the AIOU for its support, making the plantation drive successful. The department has distributed around 5 lakh saplings of fruits and vegetables in the Rawalpindi division, he added.

In its efforts to promote ‘Green Pakistan, the University also regularly takes part in various flowers’ competitions and has been winning top positions due to hard-working of the University’s gardeners.

A botanical garden was recently set up at AIOU main campus for promoting research in horticulture sector. The botanical garden works as open lab with documented collections of living plants for scientific research, conservation and display.

The tree plantation event was also participated by President Academic Staff Association Dr. Fazalur Rehman. According to Fouzia Anjum, in-charge Horticulture department, the saplings were planted with the names and tags of the University’s academicians and officers.