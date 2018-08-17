13 lawbreakers netted, charras, liquor, weapons recovered

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested 13 lawbreakers including four drunkards, a one-wheeler and a female drug smuggler besides recovering 4 kilograms charras, nine litres liquor, two pistols of 30 bore with five rounds and a dagger from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police acting on a tip-off conducted snap checking of vehicles at GT Road and held a female drug smuggler travelling in a Toyota Hiace namely Miraj Bibi on recovery of 3.7 kilograms charras.

Gunjmandi police arrested Imran with 300 grams charras.

Race Course police apprehended Israr for carrying five litres liquor and Aurangzeb with four litres liquor.

Cantt police rounded up a one-wheeler namely Tahir from Capital Chowk area.

Saddar Wah police held Sher Afzal who was involved in illegal decanting of LPG.

Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested four, Khurram, Babar, Azram and Numan who were under the influence of alcohol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.