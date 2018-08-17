Traffic wardens to take strict action on wrong parking

Rawalpindi : The traffic wardens have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on congested roads of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic before Eidul Azha.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf, City Traffic Police (CTP) officials are making all out efforts under a plan formulated to regulate city traffic and facilitate the motorists.

The animal sellers would not be allowed to set up illegal roadside cattle markets in the city, he added.

He said, Traffic Wardens and field officers have been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators particularly on main roads including Murree Road, Airport Road, Adiala Road, Mall Road, Cantt Road, Bank Road, Iqbal Road, City Saddar Road, Raja Bazar, Fawara Chowk, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai and other roads.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic issues could be resolved besides, citizens facilitation regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in no parking zone, he added.

He said, wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking area would be impounded as grand operation has been launched in this regard.

The motorists including Public Service Vehicles should not violate traffic rules and strictly follow parking instructions of CTP, he added.