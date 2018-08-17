Distinction

Print Story
Bahjat Fatima, a shining student of a local school, secured 7 As including 3 A star and 4 As, in the O Level examination 2018.
Ahmed Mubashar of a public school of Gujrat, who got 1024/1100 marks in Matric examination 2018, has been declared top student of his school.
