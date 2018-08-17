LHC displeased over no reply to plea against Pak envoy

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over ministry of foreign affairs’ failure to submit reply to a petition questioning appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan Ambassador to US.

Earlier, a law officer sought more time from the court for the submission of the reply on behalf of the ministry. Being irked with the adjournment request, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh observed that the government departments had been in a habit of doing no work.

The judge told the law officer that secretary foreign affairs would be summoned if reply was not submitted on next hearing. Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree had filed the petition pleading that Siddiqui was appointed as ambassador without the mandatory approval of the federal cabinet. He said Siddiqui lacked relevant experience of diplomacy. He asked the court to set aside appointment of the respondent as ambassador to US.