Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

LHC displeased over no reply to plea against Pak envoy

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over ministry of foreign affairs’ failure to submit reply to a petition questioning appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan Ambassador to US.

Earlier, a law officer sought more time from the court for the submission of the reply on behalf of the ministry. Being irked with the adjournment request, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh observed that the government departments had been in a habit of doing no work.

The judge told the law officer that secretary foreign affairs would be summoned if reply was not submitted on next hearing. Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree had filed the petition pleading that Siddiqui was appointed as ambassador without the mandatory approval of the federal cabinet. He said Siddiqui lacked relevant experience of diplomacy. He asked the court to set aside appointment of the respondent as ambassador to US.

