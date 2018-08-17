2.1m garbage bags to be distributed on Eid

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has finalised its plan of sanitation arrangements for Eidul Azha while it will also distribute about 2.1 million garbage bags free of cost in the provincial capital.

According to the plan, LWMC is going to make special arrangements for Solid Waste Management (SWM) on Eidul Azha emphasising on pre-Eid, during Eid and after Eid challenges. Arrangements have been made in coordination with Turkish Contactors (M/s Albayrak & M/s Ozpak) with aim to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements for the people of Lahore.

All the staff of LWMC will remain on board during Eid days to provide efficient SWM services to the citizens of Lahore. The standard SWM activities will mainly focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of Eid. In order to manage animal waste, LWMC is going to distribute about 2.1 million garbage bags in Lahore, officials said, adding the garbage bags will be made available free of cost in respective UC camps / zonal offices, major mosques and Eidgahs. Similarly, for prompt collection of animal waste, LWMC will hire pickups two days before Eid for garbage bag distribution, awareness and waste collection.

Besides, 3,284 pickups will be hired for all of Eidul Azha operation, officials revealed. They said these pickups will be deployed in all UCs of Lahore for collection of animal waste. LWMC will also ensure the cleanliness of Ijtami Qurban Gahs by providing additional resources, pickups, containers, trolleys, etc.

In addition to containers, 116 temporary waste storage points for animal waste will also be established wherever feasible. LWMC will also collect animal waste from all private housing societies by establishing special collection points. Administration of private societies will be responsible for collection of waste within their premises whereas LWMC will collection and transport waste from designated points only. Similarly, special cleanliness arrangements will be ensured near and around Eidgahs and mosques.

LWMC will establish Eid camps in each Union Council and in total 299 camps will be established, not only to address the complaints of the citizens but to efficiently coordinate cleanliness activities in the respective UC’s as well. Moreover, awareness material and garbage bags for animal waste will also be made available in these camps. A control room will be established in LWMC head office with special focus to coordinate collective operational activities during Eid days.

LWMC communication department will also launch a rigorous awareness programme on electronic and print media followed by public service message display across the city. Community interface department will install 22 model camps all over Lahore for distribution of waste bags and dissemination of awareness messages among the masses. The message to maintain cleanliness during Eidul Azha and use of waste bags for disposal of waste will be propagated. Moreover, Imams of mosques are also being sensitised to include the topic of cleanliness in their Friday and Eid day sermons.