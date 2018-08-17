Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Sports

AFP
August 17, 2018

Sainz replaces Alonso at McLaren

LONDON: Spaniard Carlos Sainz will drive for McLaren in next season’s Formula One championship, filling the vacuum left by the retirement of Fernando Alonso, the team announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old — son of the legendary Rally driver who bears the same name — has signed a “multi-year deal” with McLaren.He is presently 11th in the championship this year driving for Renault.

“McLaren Racing today confirms that Carlos Sainz will race for the team in Formula 1 from the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship,” said a statement on team’s website.

“Carlos, 23, from Madrid, Spain, has signed a multi-year deal with the team, replacing Fernando Alonso.”Sainz, who in almost four years on the circuit has yet to feature on the podium, said he had been eyeing a seat at McLaren for a while.

“I’m delighted to finally be able to confirm that I’ll be a McLaren driver from the 2019 season,” said Sainz, whose best finish was fourth in the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix for previous team Toro Rosso.

“It’s something I’ve been looking at for a while and I’m very excited about this next chapter in my career.“I’ve been a McLaren fan for as long as I can remember. It’s a great name in the sport with an incredible heritage, and the list of drivers that have raced for McLaren over the years are among the heroes of Formula 1.”

Sainz, whose best overall finish in the championship is ninth in the 2017 season, said it is special to be following in the footsteps of his compatriot and two-time world champion Alonso.

“Fernando is of course one of them (heroes), so it’s particularly special that I’ll be taking his seat as part of the next generation of Spanish racing drivers behind the wheel of a McLaren,” said Sainz.Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said the team had been looking at Sainz as a potential recruit for some time.

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

