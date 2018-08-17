Sainz replaces Alonso at McLaren

LONDON: Spaniard Carlos Sainz will drive for McLaren in next season’s Formula One championship, filling the vacuum left by the retirement of Fernando Alonso, the team announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old — son of the legendary Rally driver who bears the same name — has signed a “multi-year deal” with McLaren.He is presently 11th in the championship this year driving for Renault.

“McLaren Racing today confirms that Carlos Sainz will race for the team in Formula 1 from the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship,” said a statement on team’s website.

“Carlos, 23, from Madrid, Spain, has signed a multi-year deal with the team, replacing Fernando Alonso.”Sainz, who in almost four years on the circuit has yet to feature on the podium, said he had been eyeing a seat at McLaren for a while.

“I’m delighted to finally be able to confirm that I’ll be a McLaren driver from the 2019 season,” said Sainz, whose best finish was fourth in the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix for previous team Toro Rosso.

“It’s something I’ve been looking at for a while and I’m very excited about this next chapter in my career.“I’ve been a McLaren fan for as long as I can remember. It’s a great name in the sport with an incredible heritage, and the list of drivers that have raced for McLaren over the years are among the heroes of Formula 1.”

Sainz, whose best overall finish in the championship is ninth in the 2017 season, said it is special to be following in the footsteps of his compatriot and two-time world champion Alonso.

“Fernando is of course one of them (heroes), so it’s particularly special that I’ll be taking his seat as part of the next generation of Spanish racing drivers behind the wheel of a McLaren,” said Sainz.Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said the team had been looking at Sainz as a potential recruit for some time.