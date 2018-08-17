Three-year-old dies in Thailand after being left in school van

BANGKOK: A three-year-old kindergartener died after she was left behind in a hot school van in Thailand, police said on Thursday after arresting the driver. The girl was discovered on Wednesday afternoon after her mother went to pick her up at the end of school in the southern province of Pattani and was told the child was absent.

The mother and a teacher located the driver, who led them to the locked van where they found the body.

"The girl’s body was pale, no wounds, with a little blood stain at her nose," Montri Kongwatmai, commander of the Sai Buri district police, told AFP. "She must have thrashed around."

The heat inside the stuffy van and a lack of air caused her death, Montri said, citing the autopsy results. The 23-year-old driver admitted to failing to check whether all the children had gotten out of the vehicle in the morning, Montri said.