Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

World

REUTERS
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Japan must protect Fukushima workers’

TOKYO: Japan must act urgently to protect tens of thousands of workers labouring to clean up the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station from reported exploitation and exposure to radiation, UN human rights experts said on Thursday.

Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings (Tepco), which owns the nuclear power station that was struck by a tsunami in 2011 that set off meltdowns, has been widely criticised for its treatment of workers and its handling of the cleanup, which is expected to take decades.

A Reuters investigation in 2013 found widespread labour abuses, including workers who said their pay was skimmed and spoke of scant scrutiny of working conditions. Tepco said at the time it was taking steps to limit worker abuses.

Three UN experts, who report to the UN Human Rights Council, said in a statement released in Geneva that exposure to radiation remained a major hazard for workers trying to clean up the plant, and workers were in danger of exploitation.

"Workers hired to decontaminate Fukushima reportedly include migrant workers, asylum seekers and people who are homeless," said the three: Baskut Tuncak, an expert on hazardous substances, Dainius Puras, an expert on health, and Urmila Bhoola, an expert on contemporary slavery.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post