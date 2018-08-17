Unnecessary outrage

There are more important things to be writing about than a foreign tourist having a little bit of fun on board an airplane in Pakistan. However, it seems that our national pastime of cynicism and misdirected moral uptightness managed to convert a fun video collaboration between the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and a foreign tourist into an unnecessary controversy. Polish-English visitor Eva Bianka Zubek decided to perform the ‘Kiki Challenge’ on board a PIA plane to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. The tourist whose Instagram feed had been updating her followers on the love and the generosity shown by the Pakistani people felt like she was giving back to the country with a little fun stunt on board Pakistan’s much maligned air carrier. If she thought she could make Pakistan seem a little bit more fun, Zubek was in for a shock. Once the video had been shared by the PIA Twitter profile, all hell broke loose. The early outrage was against PIA over ‘cheap publicity’ but it slowly moved into how the tourist had ‘dishonoured’ Pakistan’s flag by draping it around her and how her presence on a runaway constituted a ‘national security risk.’

This is where NAB stepped in and announced that it would be conducting a full inquiry. How this incident can even fall within the purview of NAB is confusing at best – but NAB seems to be under the illusion that it is supposed to act as Pakistan’s moral police. One is forced to wonder whether the bureau has nothing better to do. Tasked with thousands of unresolved corruption cases, and completely ineffective in probing money laundering, perhaps the authority feels that it can be an effective moral police. PIA too felt like it must move on the back foot, by denying it had anything to do with the little – even subsequently deleting the post from its feed and announcing its own inquiry. The tourist in question went on social media to apologise for any hurt sentiments and explain that she was simply promoting Pakistan to the world. This is not an outrageous sentiment. But perhaps this reflects what our national psyche has become. When a foreign tourist falls in love with our country, we begin to question how we could have let this happen. We must have done something wrong. Of course, trolls on social media do not reflect who we are; most Pakistanis found the video to be a momentary relief and many mocked NAB for its Victorian outrage; NAB, in turn, has decided to not pursue the matter any further. But what this episode does make very clear is that Pakistan really needs a sense of humour.