Education reforms

I have studied in a government school and at that time government schools had good reputation. Competent teachers act as students’ mentor and guided them in all aspect. Teachers and class representatives (CRs) were also responsible to monitor the progress of students and help them in the areas where they are lacking. The school’s principal would make a weekly visit to every class and listen to students’ suggestions and complaints.

The government should work on this model – that was followed in the 1990s – if it wants to promote education for all. The existing number of primary and secondary schools can easily meet this target. The government must take steps to improve the quality of education and arrange for the facilities that have been missing from government schools’ premises for so many years.

Mairaj Nadeem

Lahore