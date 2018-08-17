Eid holidays

The federal government’s notification regarding Eidul Azha’s three-day holiday has disappointed many citizens, especially those who travel to far places to celebrate Eid with their families. While in previous years, the government announced four-day holiday for Eidul Azha, this year the holidays have been reduced to three days. I am a government employee working in Rawalpindi, but my hometown is Khushab. If I travel to Khushab on August 21, I will have to return to Rawalpindi on August 23 (the second day of Eid) to attend my office in the morning of August 24.

It is important to mention that on Eid days, private transporters take higher fare and it gets difficult for a person to travel on Eid days. When I shared this bad news with my other friends, who were also planning a trip to their homes that are in remote areas in Punjab, they cancelled the trip as for them it wouldn’t be convenient to come back and pay higher fare. The authorities concerned should review the decision so that people can enjoy Eid holidays with their families.

Muhammad Arshad

Rawalpindi