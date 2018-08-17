Rise in crime

A minor girl was shot and killed allegedly by armed bandits during a mugging incident in DHA, Karachi. The unfortunate incident highlights the growing terror on the city’s streets. It is important to mention that Karachi is among the least liveable cities in the world. The city’s law and order situation is unsatisfactory and many citizens have lost their lives in different mugging incidents.

The rise in street crimes has created a wave of fear in the city. The authorities concerned, especially the law-enforcement agencies, should take appropriate steps to deal with the situation.

Fida Zaman

Kech