Kabul bleeds

More than 30 people, mostly teenagers who were taking the class to prepare for their university exams, were killed in a horrendous suicide attack that took place in an education centre. Until when will the wave of terror surround Afghanistan?

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in the country. We have no words that can condemn this shameful attack. We can only hope for peace in the region.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi