In search of clean water

The unavailability of clean drinking water in Pakistan has posed serious threat to public health. Almost 64 percent of the country’s population is forced to drink water that is laced with pollutants owing to broken and old water pipelines that sometime mix with open sewer lines. Contaminated water is the primary cause of many water-borne diseases in Pakistan. Many charity organisations and NGOs are working to provide clean drinking water to citizens. But the result can be amplified if the government too takes effective steps to resolve this problem. Access to clean water is the basic right of citizens and it is hoped that the relevant authorities will come up with strategies to ensure that all citizens are getting clean water in their taps.

Aqib Hussain

Peshawar