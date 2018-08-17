Court extends Talpur’s interim bail in money laundering case

A banking court hearing money laundering charges against Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai and others has extended Talpur’s interim bail till the next case hearing scheduled for September 4.

As bail plea matters came up during a hearing on Thursday, the court noted that the investigation officer representing the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) was not present.

The court was informed that the IO had travelled to Islamabad to arrest two accused in the case – Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed. The FIA prosecutor said that the officer was expected to return by Thursday evening and then present the two in court. He requested that the hearing be adjourned till the IO’s return with.

The judge then issued directives to the IO to ensure his presence at a hearing on August 18 when bail pleas of the accused would be considered and disposed of. The court also announced that the next hearing of the money laundering case would be held on September.

Talpur, who is the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, was present in court on Thursday. The trial court had granted her interim bail at the previous hearing, while she has also obtained protective bail from the Sindh High Court.

However, the FIA has showed her brother, Zardari, and 18 others as absconders in the case which pertains to charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using fake bank accounts.

Other accused bankers Hussain Lawai, a close aide of Zardari, and Talha Raza are already under detention and their bail pleas are also pending.

Last week, when they were produced in court at an earlier hearing regarding bail pleas, the IO had requested that the case be adjourned since the FIA prosecutor was unwell. However their attorney had opposed the IO’s plea, terming the allegations of money laundering of around Rs35 billion as fictitious charges.

Advocate Shaukat Hayat had argued that a dormant case was reopened against Lawai without any legal justification. He further contended that Lawai had been a Board Director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and his arrest has caused a negative impact on the stock exchange.

The FIA had earlier termed Zardari and Talpur absconders in the case, but she later approached the appellate court and later on the trial court and obtained interim bail. The FIA then had declared 20 other people guilty in the money laundering case.