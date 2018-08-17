Savdec to be made biyearly event

LAHORE: Armed forces aim at making suppliers and vendors defence exhibition (Savdec) as biyearly affair on the pattern of IDEAS organised for foreign buyers of Pakistani armament after every two years in Karachi.

This was stated by Maj Gen Ahmad Mahmood Hayat, HI(M), DG of DEPO at introductory press briefing on Savdec organised jointly by DEPO and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The three-day event was inaugurated by Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI(M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

During his inaugural address, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee said private sector can play an increasingly more significant role in pursuit of promotion of defence exports. The armed forces will encourage and support the private sector to come forward, and together with the public sector defence industries enhance production and exports.

Addressing the seminar on the sidelines of the exhibition, the CJCSC emphasised that by optimising defence production and exports, Pakistan can capture a large share of the international defence market.

In order to achieve this objective, it is vital to integrate public-private defence industry to achieve optimal results, he added.