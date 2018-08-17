AkzoNobel Pakistan expands footprint

KARACHI: AkzoNobel Pakistan has expanded its footprint in the power sector of Pakistan by supplying protective coatings to the steel structure of gas turbine at Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, a statement said on Thursday.

The Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, which was recently inaugurated, has generated additional 1,230MW electricity to the national grid, catering to the needs of at least 2.5 million homes in Pakistan.

Among the many paint and coatings solutions provided, AkzoNobel Pakistan supplied protective coatings for fire proofing of the steel structures of the gas turbines installed in the plant covering approximately 12,000 square meters.

AkzoNobel’s protective coatings range comprises a vast portfolio of international paint products catering to the protection needs of steel structures across different industries.

Highly specialised fire protection and anti-corrosion technologies were used to paint the steel structures, under the supervision of highly trained certified professionals from AkzoNobel. An entire range of coating system was supplied including Interchar, the Intumescent coating which provides up to 60 minutes fire protection; Interzinc, a highly pigmented zinc dust-based primer for corrosion protection; Intergard, a MIO based mid-coat for corrosion protection; and Interthane, a highly UV-resistant and gloss retention top coat.