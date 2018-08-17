Copper climbs

Beijing : The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 3.3 percent to its lowest since June 2017, and was down 2.5 percent at 47,640 yuan ($6,912.76) a tonne, as of 0440 GMT.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $5,871.50 a tonne, after hitting a 15-month low of $5,773 a tonne. London base metal prices on Thursday bounced back from a broad sell-off in the previous session, while the Shanghai complex pared early losses on news of fresh U.S.-China trade talks. A Chinese delegation led by Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen will travel to the United States for talks in late August, China´s Ministry of Commerce said.

The two countries have imposed tariffs on billions on dollars of each other´s goods in a tit-for-tat trade row that has weighed on metals prices amid concerns it could hurt demand.