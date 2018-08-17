Gold sinks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold prices shed over one percent on Thursday to hit their lowest in more than 19 months, with the U.S. dollar holding steady near a recent peak as concerns about a Turkey crisis and China´s economic health weighed on emerging market currencies.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,164.71 an ounce, as of 0055 GMT. Earlier in the session, the bullion fell as much as 1.2 percent to $1,159.96, its lowest since January 2017. U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at $1,172.7 an ounce. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up about 0.1 percent at 96.756, after climbing to a more-than-13-month high at 96.984 in the previous session. The US on Wednesday ruled out removing steel tariffs that have contributed to a currency crisis in Turkey even if Ankara frees a U.S. pastor, as Qatar pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey, supporting a rise in the Turkish lira.
