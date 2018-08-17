Fri August 17, 2018
Business

REUTERS
August 17, 2018

Dollar off 13-month peak

TOKYO: The dollar was nudged away from a 13-month peak on Thursday as risk aversion eased and emerging market currencies bounced back on news that a Chinese delegation will travel to the United States late in August to hold trade talks.

China´s Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it had received an invitation from the United States for talks to be held with U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass.

The news that the world´s two biggest economic powers, currently locked in a trade war, were showing a willingness to negotiate boosted investor sentiment after a worrying week.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.17 percent lower at 96.536. It pulled back from a 13-month high of 96.984 scaled the previous day when currency turmoil in Turkey and concerns about China´s economic health supported safe-haven assets and weighed on emerging market currencies.

China´s onshore yuan, which has been rough barometer of risk sentiment, was 0.35 percent firmer at 6.911 to the dollar and off a 15-month low of 6.934 set on Wednesday.

