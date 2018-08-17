Rupee strengthens

The rupee gained further against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 123.53/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 123.71.

Currency dealers said the local unit continued to trade stronger amid soft dollar demand and bright prospects for foreign inflows.

“The rupee is expected to post more gains in the coming week,” a dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 122.30 against the dollar, stronger from Wednesday’s closing of 112.80.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell $216 million to $10.153 billion during the week ended August 10, according to the data published by the State Bank.