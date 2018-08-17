Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Business

Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Rupee strengthens

The rupee gained further against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 123.53/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 123.71.

Currency dealers said the local unit continued to trade stronger amid soft dollar demand and bright prospects for foreign inflows.

“The rupee is expected to post more gains in the coming week,” a dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 122.30 against the dollar, stronger from Wednesday’s closing of 112.80.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell $216 million to $10.153 billion during the week ended August 10, according to the data published by the State Bank.

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

