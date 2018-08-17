Stocks shed over a percent on dud corporate results

Stocks on Thursday shed over a percent after some of the day’s earnings’ announcements fell disappointingly short of market consensus, spurring a spell of panic selling in trigger-less trade, amid concerns on how the new regime would get the economy out of the woods, dealers said.

Hamad Aslam director research at Elixir Securities said the market remained in negative territory throughout the day; however, sell-off picked up as corporate results started to roll over.

“Engro Corporation was the biggest disappointment as it posted earnings which fell short of expectations owing to a one-off Rs2 billion charge in the Vopak Business,” Aslam said adding the results announced by Pak Elektron, the retail favourite, dampened the market mood further. “While today’s movement appears to be sharp, it is well within the overall theme as valuations tend to normalise to lower levels amid increasing interest rates,” Hamad added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 1.14 percent or 485.76 points to close at 41,960.80 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 1.34 percent or 280.91 points to end at 20,651.16 points.

Of the 375 active scrips, 77 advanced, 278 declined, and 20 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 142.178 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 145.252 billion shares in the previous session.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said panic selling gripped the PSX as weak earnings outlook disappointed investors, who are already wary of the risks looming large over the economy.

“Dismal earnings announcement in the oil sector, global equity sell-off, grim data on trade deficit, and falling global crude oil prices brought about a bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Rumors were doing the rounds at the apex bourse that the new government would not find it easy to build its ties with the United States and secure new loans from international financial institutions, which are under the heavy influence of West, especially Washington.

Fitch Ratings’ comment further dented the already depressed market that new government was likely to face complications in dealing with International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the loans would be linked to CPEC related disclosures. However they might seek loans from China and other multilateral banks.

Another factor which jolted the sentiments was the financial results which were mostly below expectation. Auto, cement and steel shares suffered mostly and widespread declines witnessed, a leading analyst said. An analyst from WE Financial said the selling pressure was witnessed across-the-board but index-heavy cement sector dragged the market further in the red zone since the Lucky Cement and DG Khan Cement lost Rs12.66 and Rs5.27 respectively.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Jublee Life Insurance, up Rs20.00 to close at Rs660.00/share, and Murree Brewery, up Rs17.50 to close at Rs777.50/share.

The major losers were Rafhan Maize, down Rs221.17 to end at Rs7503.83/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs65.47 to close at Rs1832.51/share. The highest volumes were witnessed in Descon Oxychem with a turnover of 8.924 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.52 to close at Rs22.97/share. Engro Polymer recorded the lowest volumes with a turnover of 6.627 million shares, while its scrip shed Rs0.5 to close at Rs34.03/share.