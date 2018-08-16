Ali Zafar receives ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in US

KARACHI: World famous actor and singer Ali Zafar was presented with the ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ at the actor’s recent international promotional tours for the block buster ‘Teefa in Trouble.’

The award was presented on the occasion on annual Independence Day celebration event in Los Angeles held by the Pakistani community titled “United For Pakistan Independence Day.”

On the occasion Ali Zafar also sang the national anthem to a crowd of over 20,000 people. ‘United For Pakistan Independence Day’ has been formed to organise the Independence Day of Pakistan in Los Angeles.