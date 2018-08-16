NAB summons Ali Jahangir Siddiqui on 27th

LAHORE: An investigation team of NAB has issued notice and summoned Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui on the 27th of this month.

The NAB will interview Ali in connection with M/s Azgard Nine Limited, for which he has been directed to produce the relevant record.

The NAB has accused him of actions resulting in a loss of Rs 40 billion to the national exchequer. Ali was previously summoned by the Bureau in March this year.