JI says steps curtailing press freedom bringing bad name to country

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami central Shoora expressed deep concern over the growing curbs on media and stressed that freedom of expression was guaranteed to the people as constitutional right.

A resolution adopted by JI central shoora meeting chaired by senator Sirajul Haq said the steps being taken to curtail press freedom were bringing bad name to the country at the international level. The resolution pointed out that JI Ameer Sirajul Haq had moved a bill in the Senate seeking protection of journalists’ right to information that had been kept in cold storage since long.

JI Shoora said at a time when every effort was being made at international level to facilitate journalists to discharge their duties without fear and threat, steps were being taken in the country to create hurdles for journalists. It said restrictions on the press freedom also implied financial murder of journalists.

Through another resolution, the Shoora suggested to the new government not to seek fresh loan from the IMF as it would be available on stringent conditions and would bring flood of price hike besides crippling government’s ability to bring about its promised economic reforms.

It noted that during the next seven to eight months, the country would require around $12 billion to pay off the instalments of foreign loans, and for necessary imports. It said as a goodwill gesture for the new government, Saudi Arabia, China and the Islamic Development Bank and some other sources had announced easy loans on low interest rate. The total amount so expected was around $9 billion. The authorities concerned had also approached the Pakistanis abroad for help. It said the immediate amount should be met through donations by the patriotic and wealthy people within the country and abroad.