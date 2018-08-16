US sees Pak leading role in regional peace

WASHINGTON: Trump administration's top official has said that the United States "continues to look to Pakistan to take a leading role in bringing peace to the region."

Addressing a ceremony hosted by the Pakistani embassy here on Tuesday evening to mark the country's independence, Ambassador Alice Wells, principal deputy assistant secretary, recognized the significant sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and people in their struggle against domestic terrorism. "All of the countries of South Asia deserve to live in peace," she remarked.

In an effort to bridge the gap that has prevailed over the last few months, the official stated: "we hope that momentum towards peace is building, and it is now up to all of us to seize this opportunity and achieve this elusive prize."

She underscored that the path towards peace was long and fruaght with challenges but at the same time quoted the founder of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that 'with faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.'

"The success of the region and indeed, Pakistan’s success, is deeply important to the United States," Wells said adding that the people of Pakistan and the United States share fundamental desires for stability and prosperity, which offer our countries ample opportunities to work together for our mutual benefit. In her address, Ambassador Wells also recognized PTI chairman Imran Khan's statements and his first meeting with U.S. Embassy officials. "The issues are tough, no doubt, but together, I know we can translate these shared interests into further action that achieves our mutual objectives," she stressed adding that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared that the two countries will continue to look for opportunities to advance shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia.