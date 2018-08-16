Tax on potato transportation criticised

CHITRAL: Former provincial minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leader Saleem Khan on Wednesday criticised the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) for imposing tax on transportation of potato out of the district.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that levying Rs100 per truck of potato by the TMA had no justification as the local courts had already declared it illegal 10 years back.

Tehsil Council Nazim Khush Muhammad Khan, PPP information secretary Qazi Faisal, village council nazims Nizar Shah, Anwaruddin and potato growers Door Gila Khan, Itbar Shah, Irfan, Gohar Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

They said the contractors in connivance with Tehsil Nazim Maulana Muhammad Ilyas and TMO Qadir Nasir had illegally imposed tax on the potato transportation.