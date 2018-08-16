Traders to resist shops’ demolition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The traders have threatened to resist any move by the district administration to demolish shops
and business centres in the name of anti-encroachment drive.
“The district administration wants to capture our land marking it as encroached illegally but we will not only move the court but also put up resistance if officials attempted to bulldoze our properties,” Mohammad Shoaib, the central president of traders body, told reporters on Saturday.
