CM says administrative weaknesses removed

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that his government introduced innovations in governance and removed the administrative weaknesses.

He said that the provincial government gave 34 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to improve security in accordance with the needs of modern age and ensure regular monitoring of administrative and security measures. “We sensitised government machinery, depoliticised institutions and held meetings with all the stakeholders, took recommendations and scrutinised those recommendations and implemented the best for the peaceful and successful conduct of election,” he maintained.

He said that his government’s security plan discouraged the elements posing security challenges and sabotaging the election. An official handout said that the chief minister was talking to the officers of Chief Minister’s Secretariat during their farewell meeting with him.

The chief minister appreciated the administrative machinery for backing the caretaker setup in its overall plan for the successful conduct of elections. He added the responsibility for the successful and peaceful election was really a big challenge.

Dost Muhammad Khan said the credit for making the smooth and successful elections in the province went to the administrative machinery that played an active role in the process. He said that he himself monitored the whole process to accomplish his responsibilities in line with the Constitution.

The chief minister said that his government despite its limited mandate tried to give maximum relief to the people. “Every possible step was taken to function the institutions of social services in accordance with their real mandate so that an implementable roadmap could be given to the upcoming elected government,” he added.

On the occasion, the officers thanked the chief minister and said that they had learnt new experiences working under the supervision of the chief minister. They also presented a bouquet to the outgoing caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.